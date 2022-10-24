COP27 host nation criticised for using ‘greenwashing’ PR agency
The Egyptian government has come under fire on Twitter for allegedly hiring Hill+Knowlton, which has been known to work for big oil companies, to handle comms for the UN climate conference it is hosting next month.
