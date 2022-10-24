Burberry teams up with Minecraft in gamified collaboration

The partnership includes an in-game experience and a capsule collection.

by Charlotte Rawlings, Campaign 24 October 2022

The in-game adventure will be available next month.

Burberry has joined forces with video game Minecraft to create a series of physical and virtual collaborations.

The two brands have brought fashion and gaming together to create an immersive Burberry x Minecraft universe, both digitally and in reality.

In a first for the fashion brand, Burberry has released an in-game adventure with Minecraft called “Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond," complete with Burberry branding and virtual Burberry clothes.

These bespoke garments incorporate the Minecraft branding and, in addition, have appeared in a partnered capsule collection, which is available to buy in the real world.

The collection is available exclusively on the Burberry website as well as in seven stores and pop-ups across the globe, including New York and London.

Players can find the Burberry world in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Both the free in-game adventure and the partnered capsule collection will become available on November 1.

Early access to the capsule collection and a set of exclusive in-game accessories will begin on October 31 in selected countries and exclusively to Burberry subscribers.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.


