Burberry teams up with Minecraft in gamified collaboration

Burberry has joined forces with video game Minecraft to create a series of physical and virtual collaborations.



The two brands have brought fashion and gaming together to create an immersive Burberry x Minecraft universe, both digitally and in reality.



In a first for the fashion brand, Burberry has released an in-game adventure with Minecraft called “Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond," complete with Burberry branding and virtual Burberry clothes.

These bespoke garments incorporate the Minecraft branding and, in addition, have appeared in a partnered capsule collection, which is available to buy in the real world.



The collection is available exclusively on the Burberry website as well as in seven stores and pop-ups across the globe, including New York and London.

Players can find the Burberry world in the Minecraft Marketplace.



Both the free in-game adventure and the partnered capsule collection will become available on November 1.



Early access to the capsule collection and a set of exclusive in-game accessories will begin on October 31 in selected countries and exclusively to Burberry subscribers.

