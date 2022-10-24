Resources

Up next:

The in-game adventure will be available next month.

Burberry teams up with Minecraft in gamified collaboration

L-R: Current's Virginia Devlin, Rebecca Roussell and Sena Pottackal.

How Current Global is training employees and clients to make the workplace more accessible

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Hall worked at Amazon Studios and Prime Studios.

CBS Studios names Amazon’s Kristen Hall as comms head

Three-quarters of U.S. workers have at least one symptom of a mental-health condition. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

A toxic workplace can be harmful to mental health, Surgeon General says

Balenciaga is walking away from Kanye West. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Balenciaga reportedly cuts ties with Kanye West

Google rolls out My Ad Center, lets users customize ad experience

Google rolls out My Ad Center, lets users customize ad experience

Photo credit: Getty Images

TikTok, Forbes go back and forth over ByteDance’s alleged monitoring tactics

Philippe Krakowsky took over IPG at the start of 2021.

Interpublic PR firms post single-digit growth in Q3

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning