-Kimberley Goode, chief communications and social impact officer, BMO Financial Group; 2022 PRWeek Hall of Fame inductee
-Lynn Franz, director, brand and engagement strategy, Land O’Lakes
-Courtney Urban, SVP, corporate reputation and brand purpose, WE Communications
In a world of instability and change, internal and external stakeholders are demanding that companies offer solutions to the challenges that affect their daily lives. At the same time, skepticism is growing about how companies are delivering on their long-term purpose, planet and people goals.
Meeting the moment requires marcomms leaders, who bear much of the responsibility for demonstrating tangible proof of progress to stakeholders, to balance short- and long-term priorities and make purpose feel real.
Courtney Urban, SVP of corporate reputation and brand purpose at WE Communications, kicked off this very special lunch event by revealing four key insights from her agency’s 2022 Brands in Motion study to help marcomms pros pass the purpose pressure test. This quartet of vital takeaways also shaped the day’s conversation.
Prioritizing everyday goals
Yes, there is a very important place for both big-sky and ground-level objectives as part of the purpose equation, but WE research found a definite lean toward the latter, as 59% of its survey respondents believe goals should be practical.
“That’s a big shift from the big and bold goals once set by brands,” observes Urban. “People are interested in understanding what brands are doing to impact their daily lives here and now.”
And at the top of the “practicality” list among respondents: cost of living. People want brands to help them with this issue more than any other.
“People want to do business with organizations that are demonstrating their commitment to issues that matter to them,” asserts Kimberley Goode, chief communications and social impact officer, BMO Financial Group. “As communicators, we aren't just telling stories of purpose, we have to be advocates inside the organization to make sure we're living it. If you aren't credible, that's going to erode your reputation.”
Lynn Franz, director of brand and engagement strategy at Land O’Lakes, explains that as the company redefined its purpose two years ago, it evolved from having four different value propositions to zeroing in on issues that made the most sense for the entire company. The brand’s American Connection Project is one example.
“We’re a company that has major roots in rural America,” she notes. “Our CEO realized that in rural America, broadband access is not equal to other places. We put together a consortium of about 100 companies to create a case for broadband funding and equitable access to broadband.”
Open the curtain
Skepticism still abounds, as only 48% of those surveyed by WE believe that businesses with purpose ambitions in place are on track to achieve their goals. However, 74% want those businesses to be transparent about how they are responding to societal issues, even if the results are not perfect.
“Transparency needs to be focused not just on the things you want to celebrate, but also the hurdles,” counsels Urban. “People don't expect perfection, but they do expect to see progress. Transparency is the gateway to gaining their trust.”
To ensure progress is always made, Goode’s team includes a project management group that monitors BMO’s purpose commitments to keep the focus on track and measure success.
“We set targets for how we engage in the community and we report on the impact of business initiatives, then we measure the impact of the communications work we do,” she shares. “And those reputation measures ultimately contribute to the bottom line.”
And the importance of data can’t be overestimated.
“It's so critical,” underscores Goode. “A financial-progress survey helps us get insights to where consumers are today and what they're looking for to advance their financial well-being. For so long, comms didn't really have concrete elements to justify our seat at the table the way our marketing or other business colleagues could. Now we have that ability. We should extract data insights and use them to the fullest to inform our strategy and as a proof point for the work we do.”
Start from the top
A major factor when it comes to purpose is that the CEO and top leaders must be personally committed to it.
“Senior leaders and CEOs are facing pressure to provide transparency from their own perspective, not just as businesses,” says Urban, who shares the WE study’s findings that nine out of 10 respondents expect senior leaders to share their personal positions.
“Rising to the occasion takes an incredible amount of bravery,” she notes. “As comms practitioners, we have an important role of helping senior leaders and CEOs get comfortable with this idea and see the value in connecting with their audiences.”
Having a CEO who was brought up in a rural community and truly understands the unique issues those citizens face makes Franz’s job easier. Goode cautiones, though, that while developing PR muscles are important for the C-suite, its unwise to take executives too far out of their comfort zones.
“There are certain stories where my CEO absolutely has to be the spokesperson,” she agrees, “but there are places where he wouldn't be comfortable and I am not going to take him there. I let him be his best in the places that make sense for him and use the benefit of the broader team to be surround sound.”
“Every fight is not your fight,” adds Goode. “It's important to know where to speak out and engage and where to sit down and be quiet. If we don't have a game plan for how we're going to address an issue, that may not be the place to stick your neck out.”
“S” marks the spot
The “E” in ESG (read: environmental) has long dominated focus, but WE’s research clearly shows an uptick in attention being paid to the “S” (social).
Nearly 80% of those surveyed expect brands to be involved in making local communities better, 74% say employee well-being needs to be a focus in the face of a weakening economy, while 69% of business leaders reveal that brands should invest in projects to protect jobs in communities most affected by climate change.
Organizations can find ways to use their capabilities, products, services and expertise to drive change in line with purpose, insists Goode.
“We can look at where might we change our fee structure to make it more affordable or raise wages so that frontline employees have a higher earning potential” she offers. “We can work with small businesses to ensure they have the capital they need to weather a pandemic and the aftermath. We can be a sustainability partner to our commercial clients.”
Goode continues by noting that sometimes a purpose must be bigger than your organization.
At her previous position at Blue Shield of California, her team was asked by the governor of California to lead the vaccination process during the height of the pandemic. Goode was at the center as her organizations had to balance what was best for society against the risks a private company takes when engaging in the public process for vaccinations.
“There were a lot of stakeholders who didn't really want us to be out there,” she recalls, “but the purpose of the organization is quality, affordable healthcare for all. How could we do that if we didn't do our best to get people vaccinated and educated about COVID-19?” The organization forged partnerships with other health companies, media outlets, community groups and public health departments toward one unified strategy for helping as many Californians as possible get vaccinated and survive COVID.
In addition to a focus on creating internal environments for employees to thrive, Land O’Lakes is concentrating on agricultural practices.
“Our Dairy 2025 Commitments involves assessments of 70% of dairy farms within our network to understand how water is used and how we're farming so we can make improvements,” explains Franz. “We are also looking at how we define success related to rural America in terms of community health, rather than just traditional measures of economic success.”
Click here for WE Communications’ 2022 Brands in Motion report.