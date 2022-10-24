Amazon apologises after UK Black History Month campaign backlash

Amazon has apologised for any offence caused by its influencer campaign, which included white creators to promote Black History Month.

The Black History Month (BHM) campaign post was bombarded with comments from some black creators enraged that Amazon had chosen to create content that included white content creators.The creators to took down the post and Amazon said it worked with several diverse influencers in the creation of this campaign.

If @AmazonUK (aka Amazon Alexa or amazon99uk on IG) could quit it with this godawful Black History Month rollout with white influencers and content creators that would be great. Cut the cameras, it's done. — Nicole Ocran (@nicoleocran) October 16, 2022

Speaking to PRWeek, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We value the feedback we have received and apologise if anyone was offended.

“We worked with black content creators and other voices to draw attention to the stories available through Alexa, raise awareness of black history, and reach as wide an audience as possible.”

Christopher Roach, founder of Myra agency and influencer marketing manager, said: “I think the idea of partnering with Trevor McDonald to tell black history stories was a fantastic one; I think the execution was incredibly poor.

“They’ve assumed that black audiences would like this specific creator to be the one to promote a month dedicated towards Black History. To me, it’s the equivalent of seeing a person living without a disability on an advert for mobility awareness month.

“While Amazon’s Black History Month campaign seemed to be well-intentioned, brands and agencies should remember that mistakes happen, it’s a part of life. It’s how you respond to the mistakes that makes the world of difference to consumers. Instead of ignoring the complaints, tackle it head-on and address the comments directly.”

During Black History Month 2022, which takes place throughout October in the UK, users can ask Alexa to tell them stories about black British history. The feature is narrated by Sir Trevor McDonald.

Black History Month is an opportune time for brands to connect with black influencers and alleviate discrimination. According to new research conducted by the Advertising Standards Authority, Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups were almost three times more likely to feel under-represented or not represented at all in advertisements.