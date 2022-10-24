Amazon apologises after Black History Month campaign backlash

Amazon has apologised for any offence caused by its influencer campaign, which paid white creators to promote Black History Month.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 24 October 2022

Sir Trevor McDonald (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The Black History Month (BHM) campaign post was bombarded with comments from black creators enraged that Amazon had chosen to create content that had nothing to do with BHM. Amazon asked its creators to take down the post but refused to apologise at the time, saying it worked with several diverse influencers.

Speaking to PRWeek, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We value the feedback we have received and apologise if anyone was offended.

“We worked with black content creators and other voices to draw attention to the stories available through Alexa, raise awareness of black history, and reach as wide an audience as possible.”

Christopher Roach, founder of Myra agency and influencer marketing manager, said: “I think the idea of partnering with Trevor McDonald to tell black history stories was a fantastic one; I think the execution was incredibly poor.

“They’ve assumed that black audiences would like this specific creator to be the one to promote a month dedicated towards Black History. To me, it’s the equivalent of seeing a person living without a disability on an advert for mobility awareness month.

“While Amazon’s Black History Month campaign seemed to be well-intentioned, brands and agencies should remember that mistakes happen, it’s a part of life. It’s how you respond to the mistakes that makes the world of difference to consumers. Instead of ignoring the complaints, tackle it head-on and address the comments directly.”

During Black History Month 2022, which takes place throughout October in the UK, users can ask Alexa to tell them stories about black British history. The feature is narrated by Sir Trevor McDonald.

Black History Month is an opportune time for brands to connect with black influencers and alleviate discrimination. According to new research conducted by the Advertising Standards Authority, Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups were almost three times more likely to feel under-represented or not represented at all in advertisements.


(Pool/Getty Images)

(Joe Maher/Getty Images)

(L to R) Peter Lyburn, James Ruane and India Knight

Philippe Krakowsky took over IPG at the start of 2021.

