CBS Studios names Amazon’s Kristen Hall as comms head

Hall returns to the TV production company after four years at Amazon Studios and Prime Video.

STUDIO CITY, CA: CBS Studios has hired Kristen Hall as EVP of communications, according to a company statement.

Reporting to CBS EVP of comms Chris Ender, Hall will lead all publicity and comms strategies for the studio.

Hall’s comms team will support a portfolio of more than 60 series in production across broadcast, cable and streaming, including series from Paramount+ and CBS.

She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Most recently, Hall spent four years as director of original series publicity at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, co-leading series comms for dozens of scripted and unscripted global series and specials, documentaries and adult animation.

Before Amazon, Hall worked for CBS Television Network, now known as CBS Studios, for 14 years, culminating in a role as VP of comms. She helped to develop the “NCIS” franchise and relaunched “Star Trek” for CBS All Access, now rebranded as Paramount+.

CBS Studios is the TV production arm of the CBS Entertainment unit of Paramount. In 2019, Viacom and CBS merged to create ViacomCBS. Earlier this year, the company rebranded as Paramount to accelerate and better focus on its streaming presence.

Other major Paramount brands include Nickelodeon, Showtime, Simon & Schuster and CW.