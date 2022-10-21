Balenciaga reportedly cuts ties with Kanye West

West recently made a series of antisemitic remarks and claimed George Floyd died of fentanyl use.

by Ewan Larkin 21 October 2022

Balenciaga is walking away from Kanye West. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

PARIS: Balenciaga has reportedly ended its partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. 

In a statement to Women’s Wear Daily, Balenciaga parent Kering said “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Balenciaga did not respond to a request for comment from PRWeek. 

The French fashion brand’s decision followed a series of incidents in which Ye used anti-Semitic speech and wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt at a “secret” catwalk during Paris fashion week. 

On a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Ye said that George Floyd was not murdered by Derek Chauvin, but instead died from fentanyl use. On Tuesday, Floyd’s family said it plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against Ye

One of Ye’s other fashion partners, Adidas, has put its relationship with the producer-turned-rapper “under review.” Crisis, legal and sports communications experts discussed Adidas’ decision this week with PRWeek and encouraged other brands to keep their distance from West.

Kering’s Other Houses, which include Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, posted revenue of $978.2 million in Q3, a 13% increase from the year before, according to a company statement. Kering as a whole said its group revenue increased 14% year-over-year to roughly $5 billion in Q3. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Hall worked at Amazon Studios and Prime Studios.

CBS Studios names Amazon’s Kristen Hall as comms head

Three-quarters of U.S. workers have at least one symptom of a mental-health condition. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

A toxic workplace can be harmful to mental health, Surgeon General says

Balenciaga is walking away from Kanye West. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Balenciaga reportedly cuts ties with Kanye West

Google rolls out My Ad Center, lets users customize ad experience

Google rolls out My Ad Center, lets users customize ad experience

Photo credit: Getty Images

TikTok, Forbes go back and forth over ByteDance’s alleged monitoring tactics

Philippe Krakowsky took over IPG at the start of 2021.

Interpublic PR firms post single-digit growth in Q3

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Photo credit: Getty Images

National LGBTQ Task Force brings on We Are Rally and Lucky Break

‘Brands should run, not walk away:’ Lessons from PR pros on Kanye West crisis

‘Brands should run, not walk away:’ Lessons from PR pros on Kanye West crisis

Making real progress on DE&I requires entrepreneurial thinking and meaningful action

Making real progress on DE&I requires entrepreneurial thinking and meaningful action