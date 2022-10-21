TikTok, Forbes go back and forth over ByteDance’s alleged monitoring tactics

Forbes is standing by its reporting.

by Ewan Larkin 21 October 2022

Photo credit: Getty Images

CULVER CITY, CA: TikTok has denied the credibility of a Forbes article that claimed the app’s parent company, ByteDance, planned to use the social media platform to monitor specific Americans’ personal location. 

The article said that, according to materials reviewed by Forbes, ByteDance’s internal audit team in at least two instances “planned to collect TikTok data about the location of a U.S. citizen who had never had an employment relationship with the company.”

TikTok’s communications team released a series of tweets on Thursday, claiming that Forbes’ article left out part of TikTok’s statement “that disproved the feasibility of its core allegation.”

“TikTok does not collect precise GPS location information from U.S. users, meaning TikTok could not monitor U.S. users in the way the article suggested,” the statement said. 

The comms team also said that TikTok has never been used to “target” members of the U.S. government, activists, public figures or journalists, and that the internal audit team follows industry-standard processes to acquire information needed "to conduct internal investigations of violations of the company codes of conduct.”

“Any use of internal audit resources as alleged by Forbes would be grounds for immediate dismissal of company personnel,” the statement concluded. 

The author of the Forbes article, reporter Emily Baker White, shared a response via Twitter on Friday morning. 

“We never mentioned GPS in the story. In fact, we quoted their spokesperson saying they collect approx location via IP address. Not using GPS does not mean they could not use that approx location to monitor certain individuals,” White said. 

White added that while she is glad TikTok said it has not been used to “target” specific groups, she “is nonetheless concerned that they planned to use it to monitor specific Americans,” which she claims Forbes reported. 

“Neither TikTok nor ByteDance denied anything we reported, either in the pre-publication process, when we told them what we planned to report and asked for comment, or since then,” White said, adding that neither company has requested a story update either. 

John Paczkowski, executive editor of tech and innovation at Forbes, also tweeted a statement

“We are confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting,” he said. 

In August, Instagram responded to user concerns about the sharing of their specific location data by saying it does not give user location to others.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

TikTok, Forbes go back and forth over ByteDance’s alleged monitoring tactics

Philippe Krakowsky took over IPG at the start of 2021.

Interpublic PR firms post single-digit growth in Q3

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Photo credit: Getty Images

National LGBTQ Task Force brings on We Are Rally and Lucky Break

‘Brands should run, not walk away:’ Lessons from PR pros on Kanye West crisis

‘Brands should run, not walk away:’ Lessons from PR pros on Kanye West crisis

Making real progress on DE&I requires entrepreneurial thinking and meaningful action

Making real progress on DE&I requires entrepreneurial thinking and meaningful action

Yoodli has raised $7 million from investors. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Public speaking site Yoodli teams with Toastmasters International

Advertising addresses the climate emergency

Advertising addresses the climate emergency

Busa has worked with clients including Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

Entrada names industry veteran Angela Busà as SVP

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning