Heck hires creative PR agency

The Yorkshire-based family-run sausage brand Heck has appointed PLAY as its creative PR agency.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 21 October 2022

PLAY has been tasked with driving ‘tea time’ talkability, as well as specific product pushes. This follows PLAY’s recent ‘beanchup’ and ‘eggchup’ campaign, which landed more than 100 pieces of coverage, plus a coveted spot on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You.

Rowan Adams, founder of PLAY, commented: “This is a real pinch-me moment for us all at PLAY. To be working with such a beloved brand that puts quality, fun and mischief into everything they do makes it the perfect fit for us.

“And on a personal note, Heck’s total love of dachshunds is welcomed here, as PLAY’s mascot is Lola the sausage dog.”

PLAY will lead Heck’s creative PR, working alongside Emma Cantrill and her team at Intelligent Profile, which remains Heck’s day-to-day press office agency.

Debbie Keeble, co-founder of Heck Food, added: “PLAY is refreshing, fun and has already delivered brilliant results, working alongside our existing PR team. We can’t wait to see what is next from them.”

The account will be led by Adams and account director Nina Kadhaya. In 2021, PLAY was named PR Week’s Best New Consultancy of the Year. PLAY’s client roster includes Sony Pictures, Paramount and Netflix.


