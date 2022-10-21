Clarity acquires UK arm of Political Intelligence

Global marketing communications agency Clarity has announced a deal to buy the UK business of the independent public affairs and strategic comms consultancy Political Intelligence for an undisclosed sum.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 25 October 2022

(L-R) Political Intelligence founder Nicholas Lansman and Sami McCabe, founder and chief executive of Clarity

Clarity now offers public affairs as a part of its integrated services and can provide advice and services ranging from government relations and campaign lobbying to stakeholder management, policy insights and research.

Sami McCabe, founder and chief executive of Clarity, said: “Technology is changing the world as we know it, and it will continue to do so. The sector advances so quickly that it’s hard for government policy to keep up.

"That’s why our clients need specialist expertise at the intersection between technology and policy, which the team at Political Intelligence UK brings.”

With the UK team from Political Intelligence (PI) joining the Clarity office in London, the company’s global headcount is now 160.

The PI teams in Belgium, Spain, and Portugal are not affected by the deal. They will continue to operate under the Political Intelligence brand and will maintain a collaborative working relationship with Clarity.

PI founder and chairman Nicholas Lansman and UK managing partner Philip Reid have joined Clarity to lead the offering and expand the practice under the leadership of Rachel Gilley, president of global communications. Lansman has taken up the role of managing director, public affairs.

He commented: “It’s been quite the journey since setting up the company in London in 1995, to expanding the brand in other European markets, which continue to flourish.

“The acquisition of the UK business is the right one for this market, given both Clarity and Political Intelligence’s extensive tech heritage and our complementary skill sets. That fusion of comms and public affairs expertise is central to the work and reputation of the organisations we support both now and in the future.”

This is the latest in a series of agency acquisitions by Clarity, which bought digital firm 93digital in May.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak: Comms contenders for new Downing Street team

Clarity acquires UK arm of Political Intelligence

Clarity acquires UK arm of Political Intelligence

(Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Amazon apologises after UK Black History Month campaign backlash

(Pool/Getty Images)

Undeclared political influencing activity illegal, says Home Office

Krispy Kreme appoints agency for consumer and influencer work

Krispy Kreme appoints agency for consumer and influencer work

ThreeSixty adds advisory arm and rebrands

ThreeSixty adds advisory arm and rebrands

(L to R) Peter Lyburn, James Ruane and India Knight

Stonehaven hires National Grid's James Ruane to head new offer

Philippe Krakowsky took over IPG at the start of 2021.

Interpublic PR firms post single-digit growth in Q3

Lidl, Ryanair, Paddy Power - the brands mocking Liz Truss's resignation

Lidl, Ryanair, Paddy Power - the brands mocking Liz Truss's resignation

Heck hires creative PR agency

Heck hires creative PR agency

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now