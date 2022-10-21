Clarity acquires UK arm of Political Intelligence

Global marketing communications agency Clarity has announced a deal to buy the UK business of the independent public affairs and strategic comms consultancy Political Intelligence for an undisclosed sum.

Clarity now offers public affairs as a part of its integrated services and can provide advice and services ranging from government relations and campaign lobbying to stakeholder management, policy insights and research.

Sami McCabe, founder and chief executive of Clarity, said: “Technology is changing the world as we know it, and it will continue to do so. The sector advances so quickly that it’s hard for government policy to keep up.

"That’s why our clients need specialist expertise at the intersection between technology and policy, which the team at Political Intelligence UK brings.”

With the UK team from Political Intelligence (PI) joining the Clarity office in London, the company’s global headcount is now 160.

The PI teams in Belgium, Spain, and Portugal are not affected by the deal. They will continue to operate under the Political Intelligence brand and will maintain a collaborative working relationship with Clarity.

PI founder and chairman Nicholas Lansman and UK managing partner Philip Reid have joined Clarity to lead the offering and expand the practice under the leadership of Rachel Gilley, president of global communications. Lansman has taken up the role of managing director, public affairs.

He commented: “It’s been quite the journey since setting up the company in London in 1995, to expanding the brand in other European markets, which continue to flourish.

“The acquisition of the UK business is the right one for this market, given both Clarity and Political Intelligence’s extensive tech heritage and our complementary skill sets. That fusion of comms and public affairs expertise is central to the work and reputation of the organisations we support both now and in the future.”

This is the latest in a series of agency acquisitions by Clarity, which bought digital firm 93digital in May.