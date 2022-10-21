Pitch Update: Moroccan National Tourism Office, Luton Airport and more ...

Moroccan National Tourism Office has appointed an agency to boost visitor numbers.

Luton Airport prepares take off with new PR agency

Heck hires creative PR agency

Kent-based destination and property comms agency Calvermont has added a trio of new clients to its portfolio. Boutique house builder Beau Property, which develops new-builds and restoration properties, has become a retained client. Interior design and build company Ven Morgan has hired Calvermont to develop its messaging and raise its profile as it looks to continue its strong track record of delivering interiors. Architect firm Southstudio has come on board to define its offer between private residential, public sector and commercial projects.

Automata has appointed Brands2Life as its communications agency. The programme will focus on demonstrating the value of Automata’s solutions for the biotech investment community and support growth into new markets, drawing on an integrated proactive press office including news, customer storytelling, executive profiling, thought leadership, speaker opportunities and campaign activation.

Independent communications agency Aduro is celebrating a string of business wins. Dementia UK becomes the agency’s latest charity sector win, with Aduro working to raise awareness of the effects of dementia while busting misconceptions about the condition. It will run alongside the charity’s OOH activity. Aduro has also expanded its leisure portfolio with Tourism Seychelles and Forest Holidays, alongside the launch of The Park Playground, a VR experience that will have three initial UK sites.

Mobility provider SIXT UK has appointed Smarts, the global PR and creative agency, to its growing client base. Following a competitive pitch, Smarts will manage the press office and creative campaigns for SIXT UK with immediate effect. The agency will lead the development and execution of a PR strategy to boost awareness of SIXT UK among a UK audience and position the brand as a premium mobility provider.

The Montenotte Hotel has appointed travel PR specialist The PC Agency. The PC Agency will be working alongside Frits Potgieter, the general manager, and Raymond Kelleher, the director of sales and marketing, to drive the hotel’s PR strategy and media relations across the UK, Ireland, and internationally.

