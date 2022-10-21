Movers and Shakers: Brunswick, FTI, Ketchum, Weber, Meta, Manifest and more ...

FTI hires ex-Freuds and Edelman leader as senior director.

Weber Shandwick veteran joins Fight or Flight.

Lansons hires strategy director.

Ketchum looks to capitalise on account wins with promotions.

Meta senior creative joins Manifest as creative director.

Purpose Union hires ex-Unilever and Lib Dems comms directors. Miroma Group hires director of marketing and communications. Redhill expands operations into UK market and appoints director.

BAE Systems appoints former Obama assistant comms director

London-based designer ChetLo has selected Purple PR to handle press and communications for the brand inspired by American-Chinese heritage and contemporary knitwear techniques, leading on brand profiling, events strategy and VIP opportunities. Lo studied knitwear at Central Saint Martins and graduated in 2020. Since then, he has been forging a signature style of spiky knitted corsets, dresses, legwarmers, high-neck sleeveless tops and boleros.



Brunswick Group has appointed Geraldine Buckingham to join the firm’s board of directors as a non-executive director, effective November 2022. Currently, Buckingham is a non-executive director on the board of HSBC. Her most recent executive position was as chair and head of Asia Pacific at BlackRock.



PR agency Fortitude Communications has appointed Tom Parry as a consultant. Parry will develop the agency’s charity practice and provide senior strategic communications counsel to charities. In 2017, Parry was awarded the Features Journalism accolade at the British Journalism Awards. With more than 20 years in the media, Parry developed a reputation for delivering features that put issues and campaigns high up on the national agenda and often led to positive transformational change for charities and aid agencies.

Highgate, the global advisory firm, has added three new senior hires to its range of talent. Victoria Ergolavou joins as vice-president from APCO Worldwide. Ergolavou has experience advising governments and corporate leaders on litigation, reputation management, financial communications and global positioning. Beatrice Giribaldi Groak joins as a director from digitalis. Giribaldi Groak was named Reputation Management Rising Star by The Spear’s 500 and has experience countering disinformation and advising individuals and CEOs on reputation and crisis management. Laura Slater joins as a senior adviser. Slater is known for her discreet and personal approach, and her clients include actors, celebrities and Premiership footballers.



McCann PR & Social has appointed Graham Cox as chief growth officer. Cox brings UK and global experience to the role, having spent five years as head of growth and marketing for Weber Shandwick. Before this, he held director roles at independent and network agencies across the full spectrum of marketing and advertising disciplines. Cox will oversee the growth strategy for its Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Demand and Synergy offices.

The Gate London has hired Ben Milligan as a strategy director to work across its growing portfolio of clients. Milligan brings two decades of experience, having created work for the likes of Channel 4, MINI, Adidas and Domino’s. His experience spans marketing strategy, brand and comms planning, consumer insight and data analysis.



Milk & Honey PR has selected Georgia Cobden as its newest client director. Cobden comes to the agency after three years at One Green Bean, part of Havas Group, where she was at the helm of award-winning PR campaigns for household names such as Costa Coffee, The Body Shop and Cow & Gate.

Resonant Group has appointed Miranda Dini as chief operating officer and head of healthcare communications. In this newly created role, Dini will report to David Youds, founder and CEO of Resonant Group. Dini joins Resonant from Avenir Global, where she was a board director and global head of healthcare for the firm, as well as a managing partner of AXON Europe. The group is announcing two further leadership changes that will support Resonant's plans for growth. Stephen Marchant takes up the role of managing director of Bedrock Healthcare Communications, and Marie Little steps into the newly created role of group commercial head.



Independent communications agency Aduro has annpounced two new hires. Eloïse Selwood joins the account delivery team from Grayling Southampton, with experience managing numerous stakeholders and clients within the charity and sports sectors. Kezia Blake joins Aduro’s team director Hayley Ainscow to bolster the company’s social offering. Blake brings experience from Jaeger and Marks & Spencer.

BLUE Communications has welcomed four new team members to its Engage department. The recent appointments include graduates from the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University, with Leeds-based Yasmine Moro Virion joining as an account executive, and Olivia Webster joining as a digital marketing executive. The agency also welcomes London-based Rob Morris and Leeds-based Alice Fairless as senior account managers.