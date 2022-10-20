National LGBTQ Task Force brings on We Are Rally and Lucky Break

The agencies are helping the oldest LGBTQ organization in the U.S. celebrate its 50th anniversary.

by Ewan Larkin 20 October 2022

Photo credit: Getty Images

WASHINGTON: The National LGBTQ Task Force has hired We Are Rally and Lucky Break Public Relations to assist with efforts around its 50th anniversary. 

Lucky Break and We Are Rally started work with the nonprofit organization in October, following RFP processes that began in July. Both agencies are contracted until November 2023. 

“We found two firms that are the best at what they do and also really complement each other,” said Cathy Renna, director of communications at the Task Force.

We Are Rally will focus on media relations, including marketing, comms, publicity and fundraising. Lucky Break will instead oversee events PR strategy, managing influencer work and activities such as panel discussions, historical talks and virtual celebrations. 

Renna noted that the two agencies will work together and in-line with the Task Force’s comms department. 

Manny Rivera, principal at We Are Rally, and Mark Umbach, VP of Lucky Break’s comms group, will lead the respective account teams. Each team has roughly six staffers, according to Renna. 

Mike Stommel, founder and principal at Lucky Break, said the agency aims to make the public aware not only of the LGBTQ community's history, but also what is next for the group given today's political landscape.

"These projects are more than just another account to us, they're an opportunity to create change," he added.

"It's our charge to raise awareness and celebrate the historic contributions of the Task Force, reflect on the challenges we still face as a movement, and continue building toward a future of full equality that allows LGBTQ+ people to be themselves," said Manny Rivera, principal at We are Rally.

The combined budget is $500,000. There was no incumbent on the account.

The Task Force’s 50th anniversary officially kicks off at its annual Creating Change conference in San Francisco on February 17-21, 2023. The event will bring together thousands of LGBTQ+ and allied activists in person for the first time since 2020. 

Lucky Break’s clients include Fortnite, Hilton Grand Vacations, the National Independent Venue Association and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, according to its website. 

We Are Rally, which bills itself as an advocacy agency, has worked with Black Lives Matter, March For Our Lives, GoFundMe and ClimateWorks, according to its website. 

This story was upated on October 20 with comment from both agencies.


