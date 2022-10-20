Entrada names industry veteran Angela Busà as SVP

SAN FRANCISCO: Entrada has hired Angela Busà, who has two decades of experience in communications and marketing in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries globally, as SVP.

Busà will lead the New York-based healthcare consultancy’s client experience team and work on strategic offerings and strengthening relationships with new and existing clients, the firm said in a statement.

“[Busà] brings a depth and breadth of experience within the life sciences industry that complements our ongoing customer relationship efforts,” said Carlo Calcagni, cofounder and chief growth officer of the firm. “Her expertise provides the added support we need to continue delivering the next-level thinking that our clients have come to expect from us.”

Busà most recently spent one year as SVP of client services for Eversana Intouch.

“[Entrada is] a very entrepreneurial, very agile, very innovative company that really does meaningful work in terms of patient advocacy, support and patient empowerment,” Busà told PRWeek.

Busà started her career in Milan, working on global diabetes and cardiovascular accounts for clients such as Novo Nordisk and Johnson & Johnson. She also worked for Ogilvy Health in London and the United States on Bristol Myers Squibb oncology products and the launch of drugs from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie.

She moved from Europe to the U.S. because she was interested in working in a larger market, where drug prices were not negotiated by governments, as they are in Europe.

“The work we do in the U.S. is more tactical” than in Europe, she said. “Having a very good pay and access strategy for a U.S. drug launch is paramount and can make or break the fast uptake of a drug.”

Busà is a breast cancer survivor; she has been cancer-free for five years. Trying to navigate the U.S. healthcare system was “very daunting” and made her “even more committed to do work that can help patients [receive] the best treatment,” she said.

She recently served on the Pediatric Neuro Oncology Consortium’s advisory council and helped to raise awareness of the deadliest rare childhood brain cancers.

Busà, who is based in San Francisco, also held senior positions at Evoke Giant and Blue Shield of California, and from 2018 to 2020 had her own business, Highline Sciences.