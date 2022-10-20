Redhill expands operations into UK market and appoints director

Redhill, a global communications agency, has announced the expansion of its operations into the UK market with the appointment of Loriann Luckings-Marwood as its director of the UK.

Luckings-Marwood will focus on establishing the UK market, driving local expertise and collaboration to orchestrate broader capabilities for clients and accelerate business growth.

Commenting on her appointment, Luckings-Marwood said: “We are seeing agencies in the UK gravitate towards greater agility, seamless integration and extensive diversity, and I believe Redhill shines in all three aspects as they are the pillars of our innovative communications offerings.

“We believe in being a true communications partner that knows and believes in the brands as much as their founders, and Redhill’s diverse resources and global capacity mean that we can cover all communications bases and multiple markets for our clients."

With nearly two decades of experience in the communications industry, Luckings-Marwood has established a track record in planning, leading and executing integrated communications strategies.

Throughout her career, she has delivered integrated campaigns for brands such as Microsoft, eBay, Halfords, Universal Music Group and the NHS.

Luckings-Marwood began her career as an entertainment journalist and remained in the media industry for 10 years before moving to PR.

Tavy Cussinel, managing director of Redhill, said: “Loriann is not just a consummate public relations professional. She also knows the communications industry inside out and is deeply passionate about storytelling, which is a must in creating authentic connections and meaningful impact.

“She brings a wealth of experience from working with some of the biggest brands in the world, and her drive to create and connect in new, innovative ways is a perfect fit with the Redhill DNA.”

As one of the fastest-growing global communications agencies, Redhill’s goal is to provide brands with innovative integrated communication and local clients with strategic communications solutions.

Based in Singapore, Redhill’s expansion into the UK comes a year after the agency expanded its business to the US and the Middle East to meet the increasing demand for global communication services in these markets.