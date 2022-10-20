GK Strategy ‘pauses’ membership of PRCA as governance scrutiny grows
GK Strategy has joined Ketchum and Don’t Cry Wolf as high profile examples of agencies that have suspended membership of the PRCA following controversy over its leadership and governance.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>