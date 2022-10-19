The PR Week, 10.20.2022: Shelley Spector, Museum of Public Relations

Ever wanted to know more about Edward Bernays? The PR Week has the guest for you.

In its latest edition The PR Week welcomes Shelley Spector, president of Spector & Associates and founder and director of the Museum of Public Relations. She talks about the early days of the industry and her interactions with trailblazers such as Edward Bernays and Harold Burson.

Plus, the top marketing and communications news of the week, including:

- PR Decoded and the Purpose Awards in Chicago;

- BerlinRosen’s strategy to help the families of victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting;

- Aldi picks a new U.S. PR AOR;

- The launch of Semafor;

- Ulta Beauty’s response to transphobic comments;

- Q3 results from Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group;

- Hims & Hers names its first CCO.