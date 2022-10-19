The PR Week, 10.20.2022: Shelley Spector, Museum of Public Relations

Ever wanted to know more about Edward Bernays? The PR Week has the guest for you.

by Steve Barrett & Frank Washkuch 20 October 2022

In its latest edition The PR Week welcomes Shelley Spector, president of Spector & Associates and founder and director of the Museum of Public Relations. She talks about the early days of the industry and her interactions with trailblazers such as Edward Bernays and Harold Burson

Plus, the top marketing and communications news of the week, including:

PR Decoded and the Purpose Awards in Chicago; 

BerlinRosen’s strategy to help the families of victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting; 

- Aldi picks a new U.S. PR AOR

The launch of Semafor

- Ulta Beauty’s response to transphobic comments; 

- Q3 results from Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group

- Hims & Hers names its first CCO


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Enero CEO Brent Scrimshaw: 'We continue to see positive momentum'

Hotwire owner Enero sees 'positive momentum' as revenue grows one third

L-R: Carrie Fox and Ryan Pintado-Vertner.

Mission Partners launches program to invest in Black entrepreneurs

The PR Week, 10.20.2022: Shelley Spector, Museum of Public Relations

The PR Week, 10.20.2022: Shelley Spector, Museum of Public Relations

New office: Golin opens in Rome

Golin marches into Rome

BAE Systems ups Caitlin Hayden to global comms head

BAE Systems ups Caitlin Hayden to global comms head

Airheads responds to rumor that it is stopping production until 2024

Airheads responds to rumor that it is stopping production until 2024

Bremer has worked at the agency since 2010.

Citizen Relations promotes Laura Bremer to US president

More than one-third of women said they would stop purchasing from a brand if its CEO made regressive statements about bodily autonomy. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Overturning of Roe impacts consumer behavior, erodes trust in brands

Omnicom posted organic revenue growth for Q3 2022 of 7.5%.

Omnicom raises growth forecast following Q3 results

Would you take more vacation days with unlimited PTO?

Would you take more vacation days with unlimited PTO?