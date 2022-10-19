Citizen Relations promotes Laura Bremer to US president

by Diana Bradley 19 October 2022

NEW YORK: Citizen Relations has promoted Laura Bremer to U.S. president, a newly created role.

She was promoted on September 27. Bremer, who reports to Citizen Relations CEO Nick Cowling, was previously the firm’s GM for the U.S. There are no plans to fill that role, an agency spokesperson said.

Since joining the agency in 2010, Bremer has driven growth by “pushing the boundaries of earned and influencer marketing,” the firm said in a statement. In her new role, Bremer will continue to lead with a “people-centric philosophy” to drive expansion and global integration.

Other recent promotions in Citizen Relations’ leadership team include: David Brodie to global VP for innovation and growth; Jenn Duggan to president of Ontario and West; Erin Georgieff to managing partner of U.S. growth and West Coast operations; and Heidi Mamer as SVP of global operations. In March, the agency hired Sue Jackman as SVP of marketing.

In May, Citizen Relations promoted Cowling to CEO. He filled the void left by former CEO Daryl McCullough, who stepped down in 2019. McCullough returned to the role after Jim Joseph stepped down in 2018. 

Citizen Relations has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Quebec City, Quebec, and Orange County, California. The agency had more than 20% growth in 2021, and it projects to grow another 20%-plus by the end of 2022, it said in a statement. 

The firm also revealed a refreshed brand design this week.

Citizen Relations was owned by Vision7, which was majority-owned by BlueFocus. In November, the agencies spun off to become part of Plus Company.


