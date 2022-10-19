Contiki campaign features Gen Z travelling back in time

'Retro travel' is very much coming back, and one TikToker shows that it’s not as romantic as it sounds.

Contiki, a company specialising in youth travel, has launched the 'Sixties Suitcase Challenge' to celebrate its 60th birthday. Insights by the company showed that retro travel is very much desired with 82% of those surveyed in Australia saying they are keen to have travelled at some point in the 1960s to 1980s.

Based on this insight, Contiki did the only sensible thing it knew to do: Challenge a Gen Z to travel to Europe like it's 1962. The Gen Z in question is Australian TikTok creator Millie Ford who is sent a retro suitcase filled with a polaroid camera, paper maps, an AM/FM radio, and sixties clothing among other era-relevant items.

The campaign was produced by TBWA Australia's PR arm, Eleven.