Redhill partners with Pixel Canvas to enter the metaverse

The partnership with Pixel Canvas, a browser-based 3D metaverse platform, will enable Redhill to offer interactive and immersive brand experiences for its clients in the Web3 era.

Redhill has announced they are taking their first steps into the metaverse by partnering with US-based Pixel Canvas—a photorealistic, browser-based 3D metaverse platform—with an aim to deliver interactive and immersive brand experiences and drive user engagement for clients and brands.

Through the partnership, Redhill plans to leverage Pixel Canvas's platform and technologies into brand campaigns and communications strategies.

"Through our collaboration with Pixel Canvas, our metaverse offering is designed to help our clients understand and capitalise on this next massive wave disrupting businesses and industries and arming them with the strategies and technologies they need to fully capitalise on these new virtual worlds," said Jacob Puthenparambil, founder and CEO of Redhill.

With a background in 3D virtual event design for Fortune 500 companies like Verizon and WarnerMedia, Pixel Canvas uses a platform powered by Unreal Engine, a real-time 3D creation tool, to deliver its metaverse experiences. One of their most recent projects was Criteo Island, a 3D island created for a four-day virtual metaverse event that saw over 4,000 concurrent users worldwide playing virtual games.

“Through our partnership with Redhill, our companies will be able to deliver best-in-class immersive experiences to transform how brands connect, collaborate, and communicate in a fully realised metaverse," said Joey Lee, founder and CEO of Pixel Canvas. "With our photorealistic technology and gamified touchpoints, we can build deeply engaging experiences where users can interact with brands in entertaining ways, as well as where brands can use engagement data to inform sales and marketing strategies."

In addition to their latest metaverse venture, Redhill recently acquired Singapore-based Vision Strategy Storytelling ("VS Story") in an effort to provide creative visual storytelling solutions centred around social impact and sustainability for the agency and its clients. And earlier this year, they also established a new creative technology and design unit—Redhill Studio—that offers creative design, video and podcast production, and website and web application development.