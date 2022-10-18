Big brands are losing money by not in-housing influencer marketing
Brands spending more than £500,000 annually on their influencer strategies should be using an internal team instead of working with external agency partners, says creator economy company HYDP.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>