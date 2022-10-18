Worldcom launches crisis preparedness service

NEW YORK: Global network Worldcom Public Relations Group has launched its first branded service, known as Salus.

Named for the Roman goddess of security, prosperity and well-being, Salus is a crisis preparedness and response service that helps clients avert the threat and onset of crises through two phases.

The first, Prepare, offers users a risk assessment, and lets them know who to contact if a crisis should occur, via Worldcom’s crisis experts The second phase, Protect, provides crisis-management services needed during an active situation.

Salus can help to protect high-value human, physical, intellectual or brand assets across numerous countries, the network said in a statement.

It can be used on an as-needed basis. Users can pay for the one-time cost of an initial risk assessment, and then choose to pay for on-call readiness as appropriate. If a crisis occurs, they can engage a Worldcom crisis manager. More services are available at an additional cost, including the creation of response documents or crisis policies, media training, crisis rehearsals or monitoring reports.

The service is initially being launched in nearly 20 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, giving users a country-specific hand via a local crisis expert who is familiar with local context and issues.

Worldcom member agencies include U.S.-based Airfoil, Coyne PR and Nuffer, Smith Tucker.