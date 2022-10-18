Miroma Group hires director of marketing and communications

Global independent marketing agency the Miroma Group has appointed Hannah Watson to the newly established role of director of marketing and communications.

Watson joins with a wealth of experience from her time at digital publisher and marketing agency Jungle Creations, where she established the marketing and communications department.

While at Jungle Creations, Watson led the company’s award strategy, taking it into the Forbes 30 Under 30, LinkedIn’s Top Startups and Cannes Lions. Her award-winning campaign for Jungle’s media brand Four Nine led to a 300 per cent increase in RFPs and its first major brand partnership with Mars Galaxy.

Commenting on her appointment, Watson said: “The business has made some exciting acquisitions over the past couple of years, putting it in a great position to offer brands unrivalled integrated through-the-line marketing services, which makes the job of marketing it that much easier.

“The Miroma Group is at a pivotal time in its growth trajectory with bags of momentum behind it thanks to the talented people on board and I can’t wait to get started.”

Watson also brings previous agency-side experience to the role from across the travel and tourism industry, with campaigns for brands including Tourism and Events Queensland, Dubai Tourism, Scott Dunn, Gleneagles, and the Holkham Estate.

Paul Summers, COO of the Miroma Group, added: “Hannah will be a huge asset to the group, with the right strategic and ambitious mindset to get to grips with our business quickly.

“Her impressive track record in building the marketing and communications function at one of the UK’s most successful digital agencies, and her wealth of knowledge and experience across sectors, will bring important skill sets to the team as we continue our growth journey.”