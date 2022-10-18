Moroccan National Tourism Office appoints agency to boost visitor numbers

Following a competitive public tender, the Moroccan National Tourism Office has appointed Four Communications as its new public relations agency in the UK, Ireland and Nordics.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 18 October 2022

Francesco Valenti/ GettyImage

Four Communications will promote the new 'Kingdom of Light' campaign, which is aimed at boosting tourism in the country by showcasing the many adventures that lie within the borders of Morocco. 

Jamal Kilto, director for UK and Ireland, Moroccan National Tourism Office, said: “We are looking forward to working with Four Communications and scaling up our activity in the UK, Ireland and Nordics. We are confident they are positioned to help us deliver on our tourism objectives.”

The UK and Irish market is the second most important market in value terms for Morocco after the French. The country boasts cities, beaches, coastline, diverse mountain ranges, mixed culture and architecture as well as food, shopping and a wide range of accommodation options. 

Helen Coop, managing director of travel at Four Communications, said: “We are thrilled to be appointed by the Morocco National Tourist Office as their agency for the UK, Ireland, and Nordics and will be working with our partner United Spirit for the work in Scandinavia.

“The new campaign is tremendously exciting and there is so much scope to amplify the key messages through targeted PR activity. There is a growing demand for air travel to Morocco, with the number of flights from the UK and Ireland now exceeding that of 2019 – we can’t wait to get started.”

Recently, Four Communications won PR and Representation Company of the Year at the TTG Awards for the second year.


