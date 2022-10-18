MBO at BECG Group
BECG Group has announced a management buyout of BECG Group, which includes BECG, Liberty1, Cavendish Advocacy and SoCrowd. BECG will be led by former group chief financial officer and now the new chief executive Carl Daruvalla. The amount behind the MBO was not disclosed.
