How Ulta Beauty responded to transphobic comments about podcast guest

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s comments on The Beauty Of… led angry consumers to boycott the makeup retailer.

BOLINGBROOK, IL: Ulta Beauty is defending its decision to have David Lopez, a gender-fluid hairdresser, interview trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a guest on a recent brand podcast episode, following transphobic comments on social media.

The episode of The Beauty Of… aired on October 13 and features TikTok star Mulvaney being “honest about the good, the bad and the silly moments that come with finding girlhood,” according to Ulta’s description of the show.

But some listeners found Mulvaney and Lopez to be “misogynistic” and claimed that Mulvaney was “appropriating” womanhood and simply wearing it as a costume. #BoycottUlta trended on Twitter on Monday.

In response, Ulta Beauty VP of PR Eileen Ziesemer said in an emailed statement that the premise of The Beauty Of… is to feature conversations that widen the lens surrounding traditional beauty standards.

“We believe beauty is for everyone,” she said. “And while we recognize some conversations we host will challenge perspectives and opinions, we believe constructive dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward.”

Ziesemer added that the intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something Lopez and Mulvaney acknowledged themselves within the episode.

“Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect,” she said.

Ulta Beauty is also directly responding to angry consumers on social media.

We’re sorry to hear that. We celebrate beauty of all kinds, and we ask that if you choose to comment on our channel, you do so with respect to others. — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 15, 2022

Ulta Beauty is a place for beauty-lovers to support fellow beauty-lovers—and to celebrate what makes us different from one another. — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 15, 2022

We want our channel to be welcoming to people from all walks of life—even people you may not agree with. — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 15, 2022

Ulta has turned off comments on the YouTube video version of the podcast.