Omnicom brings on Andrea Lennon as first chief client officer

The Critical Mass vet will work on driving integration and innovation for the holding company’s top 50 clients.

Omnicom has brought on Andrea Lennon as chief client officer, a newly created role at the holding company, effective immediately.

Lennon joins Omnicom from one of its subsidiaries, digital agency Critical Mass, where she has spent seven years working across the U.S., Europe and Asia. She was most recently president for the past two years. Prior to her time at Critical Mass, Lennon was an EVP on the Bank of America account at WPP and was a group account director at R/GA.

Lennon will oversee cross-disciplinary solutions for Omnicom’s top 50 clients, pulling expertise from around the holding company to deliver holistic capabilities. She will work with the global client leadership team to orchestrate teams, capabilities and best practices.

Her digital and customer experience background aligned with Omnicom’s goals to elevate these types of services for its top clients, according to a spokesperson. Critical Mass is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, which is growing double digits year over year as clients seek more help orchestrating connected customer experiences.

Lennon described the new position as a “dream role for me at this point in my career.”

“[It’s an] amalgamation of many aspects of my experience – most importantly in being customer-centric, leading experience innovation, being a digital native and keeping data and insight as the backbone of our solutions,” she continued. “Those are things that need to be centering points on our global accounts – it’s a new and transformative component of my leadership. I also have a track record of organic growth and scaling clients through capability development, geographic expansion and new verticals – all things I hope will add value in this role.”

For Omnicom, the addition of a chief client officer is part of an evolution of the way the group services its top 50 accounts, as organic becomes a more important growth lever. The role builds on the integration work done over the past eight years by EVP Peter Sherman, who recently left Omnicom, to offer top clients the ability to tap into all of the group’s services.

According to a spokesperson, Omnicom plans to build out a team alongside Lennon at the holding company level focused on organic growth.

