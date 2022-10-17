Qorvis providing PR support for South Korea

The contract runs through the end of this year.

WASHINGTON: Qorvis Communications is working with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the U.S. on a range of communications services, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act filing.

As part of the contract, which runs from August 1 through the end of the year, the Publicis Groupe agency will provide strategic comms, PR and media engagement services for South Korea within the U.S.

The Qorvis team, reporting to South Korea U.S. Embassy First Secretary Chang Woo Lee, is being paid $175,000 for its services.

A Qorvis representative could not be reached for comment.

Qorvis president Mike Petruzzello signed the contract, as well as VP and director of finance Jonathan Nicholas. Other account members include Brad Klapper, SVP, according to FARA documents.

Publicis bought Qorvis in 2014. The Washington-based agency has 330 offices in 110 countries, according to its website. Clients have included the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alzheimer’s Association, Reckitt and the American Pharmacists Association.

Qorvis has also worked with foreign entities such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Sri Lanka, the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq and the Republic of Cyprus, according to its website.