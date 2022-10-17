Is the PR industry finally addressing women’s health?
In the run-up to World Menopause Day, we’ve seen plenty of PR campaigns raising awareness of women’s health matters, and aiming to remove stigma, but is the industry also addressing this internally?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>