Resources

Up next:

More than one-third of women said they would stop purchasing from a brand if its CEO made regressive statements about bodily autonomy. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Overturning of Roe impacts consumer behavior, erodes trust in brands

Omnicom posted organic revenue growth for Q3 2022 of 7.5%.

Omnicom raises growth forecast following Q3 results

Would you take more vacation days with unlimited PTO?

Would you take more vacation days with unlimited PTO?

Vox explainers go short-form on TikTok and Instagram

Vox explainers go short-form on TikTok and Instagram

Hill+Knowlton hires senior vice-president for global public affairs

Hill+Knowlton hires senior vice-president for global public affairs

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Meta senior creative joins Manifest as creative director

Meta senior creative joins Manifest as creative director

Omnicom PR revenue increases 12.6% in Q3

Omnicom PR revenue increases 12.6% in Q3

Royal Caribbean alum Rob Zeiger joins Corewell Health

Royal Caribbean alum Rob Zeiger joins Corewell Health

Ad Council collaborates with Snap, YouTube for latest youth fentanyl awareness campaign

Ad Council collaborates with Snap, YouTube for latest youth fentanyl awareness campaign