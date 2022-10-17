Former Weber Shandwick veteran joins Fight or Flight

B2B comms agency Fight or Flight has appointed former Weber Shandwick veteran Tim Fry as US chair to support its North American growth.

As part of the expansion, Dan Bird, a director with Fight or Flight UK, has relocated to the firm’s New York office. Also joining the US team are Boston-based vice-president, Laurel Case, and Los Angeles-based account manager Carolina Mejia Erazo.

Fry spent 18 years at Weber Shandwick running the firm’s Seattle office and its global technology practice, before launching his own consultancy 468 Communications. In his new role at Fight or Flight, Fry will support the agency’s growth in the US through senior client engagements, business development and recruitment.

Fry said: “Fight or Flight is on a mission to shake up the world of B2B marketing, and the agency’s stellar growth shows this message is resonating with clients globally.

“We have a strong and rapidly growing presence in the US market, and I see huge potential to expand this footprint by building on the agency’s award-winning work and assembling the industry’s finest practitioners.”

Since launching in April 2020, Fight or Flight has built a roster of B2B clients including DLA Piper, Expedia Group, GitHub, LinkedIn, Nokia, Sky and Tableau. Sixty per cent of the agency’s assignments are global in scope, with teams distributed between the UK, Western Europe and increasingly the US.

Over the past year, Fight or Flight has topped the list of marketing industry award winners in categories ranging from most creative campaign to consultancy of the year.

Fight or Flight managing partner Joe Walton said: “We spent a decade working with Tim at Weber Shandwick and we know first-hand what an inspiring, strategic leader he is.

“His experience building and scaling global teams and leading international campaigns will be game-changing for us. It is an honour to welcome Tim to the Fight or Flight team, and we can’t wait to see what this partnership brings.”

Since July, Fight or Flight has won a string of US-based projects from clients including decision-making platform provider Board International; SAP Emarsys, a customer engagement platform company; and Quantexa, a contextual intelligence data platform company. This adds to existing US work with clients including Expedia and Medius, an AP automation leader.

Kim Albrecht, CMO of Medius, said: “Fight or Flight has been our PR, organic and paid social agency of record in the US, UK and Sweden since the start of the year.

“We are thrilled with the results the team has delivered and are excited to see the agency adding such high calibre talent that will take our marketing to new levels of success.”

At last week’s PRWeek Awards, Fight or Flight won Best International Campaign for its multi-market Dress Release campaign for Roland DG and was highly commended by judges in the Small Agency of the Year category. The firm was also listed in PRWeek’s 2022 “Bubbling Under” and B2B League Tables, reporting a fee income of $2.2m in its first full year of trading.