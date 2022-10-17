Lansons hires new strategy director

David Rowson has joined independent agency Lansons as its strategy director. Rowson will lead the agency’s new research and strategy capability.

Rowson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Lansons at such an exciting time for the agency. 

“It’s an excellent business with a strong reputation and big ambitions, and I’m really looking forward to developing a research and strategy capability that will help drive the agency forward.”

Rowson brings more than a decade of experience in research and strategy projects. Before joining Lansons, he co-led the Government & Corporate Affairs specialism at Yonder Consulting, where his experience spanned sectors such as sport, technology, finance, media and telecommunications, with a previous client roster including the Premier League, BT Group, KPMG and NatWest.

The senior appointment is one of the first under Lansons’ new CEO Gordon Tempest-Hay. Tempest-Hay said: “Insight, which unlocks undeniable truths, is the key to resolving a client’s toughest challenges. 

“We are building a capability at Lansons to help resolve the most intractable problems facing businesses and society, and to have someone of David’s experience and expertise to drive that forward is something of a coup.”

More senior appointments will be announced in the coming months as Lansons enters a new era under Tempest-Hay.


