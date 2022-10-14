Hims & Hers hires Brian O'Shaughnessy as first chief communications officer

Most recently, he led comms for TrillerNet.

by Diana Bradley 14 October 2022

O'Shaughnessy has worked at Triller and Skype.

SAN FRANCISCO: Telemedicine company Hims & Hers has hired Brian O'Shaughnessy as its first chief communications officer.

“It's incredibly humbling to be joining the exceptionally kind, disciplined and innovative team at Hims & Hers as CCO,” O'Shaughnessy wrote on LinkedIn. “This is an organization conceived, designed and operating to provide personalized healthcare to the masses, and I jumped at their balladromic and aspirational path.”

O'Shaughnessy was not immediately available for further comment.

Between 2019 and 2021, Chelsea Harrison led communications for Hims & Hers. She is now comms head for Redesign Health. 

Before joining Hims & Hers, O'Shaughnessy was head of communications for TrillerNet, parent company of video social app Triller, working across its stable of brands including the Triller app, Fight Club, Verzuz, FITE and Amplify.ai.

In 2013, O'Shaughnessy cofounded The Pramana Collective with Sean Garrett, former VP of communications at Twitter; and Brandee Barker, previously director of global communications and public policy at Facebook. The agency was founded to focus on project-based work, rather than AOR relationships.

In January 2021, O'Shaughnessy founded SomethingPR to offer strategic guidance to startups and established corporations, including core messaging, launch and founder narratives, talent and agency sourcing, with a particular interest in companies that use technology to solve human problems at scale.

Before Pramana, O'Shaughnessy was head of global communications at Skype, directing corporate branding strategy, internal and policy communications.

He also spent two years as director of global corporate communications and public affairs at Google, as well as leadership communications roles at VeriSign, Network Solutions and Internet Alliance. 

In Q2, Hims & Hers reported its second consecutive quarter with over $100 million in revenue and 100,000 new subscribers.


(Photo credit: Getty Images).

