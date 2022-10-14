MMGY Global acquires Wagstaff Media & Marketing

The deal increases MMGY’s West Coast presence and doubles the size of its PR practice.

by Diana Bradley 14 October 2022

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

KANSAS CITY, MO: MMGY Global has acquired Wagstaff Media & Marketing, a PR and marketing agency that specializes in the travel, culinary and hospitality lifestyle sectors.

Wagstaff Media & Marketing will become MMGY Wagstaff. The acquisition is part of MMGY Global’s strategy to grow its global footprint and ability to service clients worldwide. 

Mary Wagstaff, who founded Wagstaff Media & Marketing in 1999, will become partner and MD for the MMGY Wagstaff brand. 

The deal increases MMGY’s West Coast presence and senior talent, doubling the size of its PR practice and enhancing the agency’s expertise with travel tangential categories including lifestyle, wine and spirits and culinary, according to an MMGY statement. 

Post-merger, MMGY Global will have more than 500 employees and will operate in 13 cities globally, including Kansas City, New York CIty, and Washington, DC. 

MMGY Wagstaff and MMGY Global’s existing North American PR, social and experiential brand, MMGY NJF, will continue to operate separately. Both will work with MMGY Global’s European PR brand MMGY Grifco to connect clients to international markets.

Wagstaff Media & Marketing is the 10th acquisition by MMGY Global since private equity firm Peninsula Capital Partners made an equity investment in the company in February 2016. 


