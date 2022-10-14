Lizzo says it’s about damn time for a #TitCheck

YITTY and the Young Survival Coalition are teaming up for a breast cancer awareness campaign aimed at young women.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M 14 October 2022

Pop star Lizzo is participating in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign.

Pop superstar Lizzo’s shapewear brand, YITTY, has teamed up with the Young Survival Coalition to launch #TitCheck, a breast cancer awareness campaign.

Rolled out during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, #TitCheck focuses on a target audience of women under the age of 40. Playing off the viral trend of “fit checks,” when people review their outfits before going out, the campaign urges women to do a “tit check” as a way to review their breast health.

The TitCheck website also offers young women additional educational resources about breast cancer awareness, including how to do a proper self breast examination, what to look for and how to have a conversation with a doctor about it. 

The Young Survival Coalition reported that 80% of young women diagnosed with breast cancer discover an abnormality while getting dressed. By looking for lumps or any unusual breast changes, the campaign seeks to help young women detect early-onset breast cancer. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 264,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer annually in the U.S. More than 43,000 are expected to die from the disease this year, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society

In an effort to boost the campaign and increase survival rates, YITTY will be promoting the #TitCheck during the entire month of October.  

The creative elements of the campaign were engineered by Omnicom Health Group’s Purpose Group, with the initial idea coming from Stephanie Markell, EVP and group creative director of Science & Purpose.


