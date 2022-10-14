Pitch Update: Twinings, Danone UK&I and more

Danone UK&I has hired a PR agency for a seven-figure consolidated account.

Twinings has appointed a social agency to elevate its digital presence.

Pulse Hotels & Resorts has appointed PRM Tourism, part of the PRM Global Group, as UK consumer and trade PR representative for Kandima Maldives and newcomer Nova Maldives. The two plan to shake things up in the industry, delivering bespoke experiences to travellers across the two distinct brands.

Fairgame has brought in both PR agency Ready10 and social media specialist Coolr to launch its indoor fairground concept following a set of competitive pitch processes. The concept offers Londoners the chance to reawaken their inner child.

Leading independent PR agency The PHA Group has been hired by Everflow, a water supplier to businesses and the first to go carbon neutral. The PHA Group has been appointed to support growth, promote Everflow’s licensed technology and its sustainability-driven approach and raise awareness of the changing B2B water market.

Visit Tampa Bay has named Four Communications as its new sales and marketing agency for the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia markets. It will be responsible for the development and implementation of a strategic marketing plan to create brand awareness of the destination with consumers and travel trade and drive bookings.

The Harris Partnership, a national architecture practice, has appointed Aberfield Communications to provide PR and communications services as the business enters the next phase of its growth journey. Aberfield will support the group’s management team following a recent management buyout at the Wakefield-headquartered business.

The Athlo App has chosen The PHA Group to handle its PR. Athlo gives people the chance to rent out their gym membership when they are not using it.

Bed Head, the rebel hair care brand, has called in Talker Tailor Trouble

Maker to handle its consumer comms campaign, ‘Stay Headstrong’, following a competitive

pitch. The brief covers influencer engagement, creative PR stunts as well as AD and content

amplification.

Missive, the strategic technology communications consultancy, has won a competitive four-way pitch to deliver an integrated PR and communications programme in the UK for HR platform HiBob.