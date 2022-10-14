Movers and Shakers: Canary Wharf, Brunswick Group, Makara Health and more

Canary Wharf has appointed a director of comms.

Brunswick Group has hired a new head of the office and general manager.

Makara Health has created joint managing director roles. Gordon Ramsay Group has named its first global comms director.

B2B and corporate communications specialist Ambitious PR has established new headquarters, hired three staff members and created a senior leadership team to drive growth. Dani Andres has joined Ambitious as an associate director with a remit to drive a culture of creativity. Also joining is University of West of England journalism and PR graduate Will Reid as a PR executive and Bath Spa University publishing and creative writing graduate May Mower as the company’s new digital marketing assistant.

Tim Bowdler has been appointed as Loop’s head of agency, as the Bicester-based automotive communications consultancy builds on a period of sustained growth. In his new position, he will continue to drive business while setting out a clear vision and strategy for Loop. For the past nine years, Bowdler has served as editorial director for Loop’s sister agency Newspress.

Creative brand PR agency Launch has appointed Eileen Stretton to the senior management team in a dual client consultancy and new business role. Stretton is tasked with leading the agency’s new business programme, as well as consultancy across several key clients, including Metro Bank. With more than 20 years of experience from leading PR agencies, Stretton has worked with a diverse range of clients including Google, Amazon and L’Oréal.

Communications and impact relations agency Jack & Grace has announced that strategic communications specialist Rebecca McLeod is joining the team. McLeod comes with more than 20 years of experience in the communications industry, including eight years at Kindred, managing campaigns for clients such as the Department for Education. McLeod joins the agency team after working on the Jack & Grace advisory board for the past year.

Roche Diabetes Care has appointed Koeyli Jaluka as communications head for northwestern Europe and Canada. She will be based in London and is responsible for enhancing Roche Diabetes Care's internal and external communications and engagement with stakeholders, and increasing awareness about diabetes in the key markets she is leading. Jaluka has been named one of Forbes' Incredible Women Leaders, recognising her 22-year career and accomplishments.