Fahlgren Mortine merges Mindstream Interactive into operations

Both firms are based in Columbus, Ohio, and owned by Eastport Holdings.

COLUMBUS, OH: Fahlgren Mortine has integrated customer experience firm Mindstream Interactive into its business, effective on Wednesday.

The firm’s total revenue is projected to exceed $40 million this year, it said in a statement.

Marty McDonald, the recently named president of Fahlgren Mortine, said the move is not a “traditional” acquisition, as Fahlgren Mortine and Mindstream Interactive are both Eastport Holdings firms.

“There will still be instances where [Mindstream Interactive] is going to market independently,” said McDonald. “But [this integration] gives us a seamless opportunity to go to market together when it makes sense.”

McDonald added that, for now, Mindstream Interactive will retain its branding, called Mindstream Interactive, a Fahlgren Mortine company.

Fahlgren Mortine and Mindstream Interactive will mutually benefit from expanded services in customer experience and digital, as well as in broader headcount, which collectively stands at nearly 250 staffers.

There are no layoffs or office closures planned as a result of the deal. Mindstream Interactive’s senior leadership will report to McDonald.

Mindstream Interactive and Fahlgren Mortine have shared clients in tourism and economic development, retail and home furnishings, workforce development and chemical manufacturing. Specific shared clients include Advanced Drainage Systems, industrial company Plaskolite and Experience Columbus.

In April, Fahlgren Mortine acquired digital brand experience company thePLAN.

Fahlgren Mortine posted revenue of $30 million in the U.S. in 2021, up 20% from the year before, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.