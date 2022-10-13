R/GA and Quest Diagnostics tell consumers to Put Your ____ To The Test

While the demand for at-home COVID-19 tests may be subsiding, the desire among consumers and patients to get tested for other health conditions at home continues.

That trend serves as the basis for the Put Your ___ To The Test campaign from Quest Diagnostics and marketing agency R/GA. The quirky campaign encourages people to test for a variety of health conditions at home with Quest’s direct-to-consumer lab tests.

The concept lies in the ability of at-home tests to provide patients with convenience, speed and efficacy in identifying health issues.

“The product allows consumers to have a little bit more agency in getting control of their health,” Jacqueline Lovelock, MD of Health at R/GA, said. “We wanted to make it fun – that getting in control of your health shouldn’t feel like a chore harder than other things in your life.”

The campaign follows a larger trend toward the increasingly consumer-driven nature of healthcare, which was exacerbated during the pandemic, according to Ryan Anderson, executive director of consumer marketing at Quest.

“We’re simply responding to that desire for consumers to take more agency in their health,” Anderson said. “People around the world now understand terms like ‘PCR,’ ‘antibody’ and ‘antigen’ like they never did before. People are now more aware of the ability to self-direct testing beyond COVID-19.”

Put Your ___ To The Test focuses on three health test categories: general wellness, allergy and sexual health. These are subject matter areas that the two companies deemed most popular among consumers.

With more than 50 tests available, “there are so many different parts of your body that you can understand better,” Lovelock said.

“We’re asking people to engage in a new behavior, but we’ve got a breadth of ways that they can embrace that behavior,” Lovelock continued. “The campaign has this modular approach where it can showcase all the different tests available and give [consumers] a sense of how they provide benefits.” The campaign launched nationally this week with a spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will be distributed via connected TV, social influencer channels and billboards.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.