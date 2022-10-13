Office of Health Economics makes top comms and external affairs hires
The Office of Health Economics (OHE) has hired a director of marketing and comms from Instinctif and an external affairs chief - both are new roles at the UK-based not-for-profit research group.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>