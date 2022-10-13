Twinings appoints social agency to elevate digital presence

Twinings has appointed Splendid Communications as its social agency to elevate the tea brand's digital presence and evolve its identity.

Splendid will kick off with an evolved brand identity and a strategy to shift audience perceptions of Twinings through insight-led social content.



Alec Samways, CEO at Splendid Communications, said: “We’re over the moon to be working with Twinings, a fantastic British brand with more than 300 years of heritage.



"We love the new brand positioning and advertising creative, and the integrated team at Splendid showed the client just how far we can take it into social and digital spaces.”

Content will begin going live in November and will play a crucial role in the wider Twinings digital marketing ecosystem, with imagery and video being created to work across multiple touchpoints including eCRM and display ads.

Simon Grove, head of brand engagement at Twinings UK, said: “We’ve loved the energy the Splendid team have demonstrated behind our vision for the brand and have been impressed with the thinking and creativity they have brought so far.”

The content and digital team at Splendid will be working alongside Uncommon Creative Studio, the brand’s UK creative agency, to bring to life the brand’s ongoing “Alive In Every Drop” campaign across all digital touchpoints.

Alex Jackson, brand communications lead at Twinings UK, said: “We’re thrilled to have the Splendid team on board and energised by how this appointment can help us step-change our presence across social and digital touchpoints.”

