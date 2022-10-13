PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards: entry deadline extended

The deadline for entering PRWeek's prestigious Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards has been extended.

by PRWeek UK staff 13 October 2022

The standard entry deadline is now 25 November, with a late-entry deadline of 26 January 2023.

The Awards, now in their third year, recognise the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and individuals in the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Click here to enter.

Given the spate of mergers and acquisitions deals among healthcare and pharma comms agencies, a new category of Best Healthcare Agency M&A Deal has been added (see a full list of categories below).

The Awards cover entries from across the EMEA region.

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington said: "Healthcare and pharma comms are on the up, and are more important than ever - and we want to recognise the best of the best. Enter PRWeek's Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards to be acknowledged as a leader in the field among clients, would-be employees and your peers, while giving your team a much-needed boost."

For more details and to enter, click here. Any questions, please email rob.archer-smith@haymarket.com.

Full list of categories

Campaign/Project Categories

  • Best Healthcare Product Launch
  • Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (OTC)
  • Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (non-OTC)
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Crisis Comms Response
  • Best Public Health Awareness Campaign
  • Best Use of Content in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Media Relations in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Public Affairs in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Individual Categories

  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (agency)
  • Healthcare/Pharma Comms Newcomer of the Year
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (in-house)

Team/Agency Categories

  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Agency
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma In-house Comms Team
  • Best Healthcare Agency Merger & Acquisition Deal

