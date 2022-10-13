PRDecoded: Day two highlights

Panels showcased discussions on growing heritage brands and strengthening alliances between PR and HR.

Panelists on the second day of PRWeek’s 2022 PRDecoded conference in Chicago provided expertise on subjects including heritage brand growth and strengthening alliances between HR and public relations.

Relevance decoded: How purpose reignites growth for heritage brands

Denise Vitola, VP of brand integration PR, social and influencer for consumer health at Bayer, said that demonstrating an actionable commitment to purpose can yield market growth.

"How we convince people within the organization to shift their investment to purpose, that's called alignment,” she said. “There's trust."

Leading with a heart and conscience: How to scale a business while retaining organizational soul

Peter Finn, CEO of Finn Partners, held a fireside chat where he shared how he navigated challenges stemming from the pandemic, climate change and racial divides.

As the head of a large independent agency, he said he has more freedom to pick and choose which clients align with Finn Partners’ purpose, and said that he doesn’t fully believe problematic clients like those in the fossil fuel industry can be changed for the better by their PR partners.

“I know that when any one of the fossil fuel companies hires a PR agency, they don’t come to us to get that advice,” he said.

Building a strong alliance to advance purpose

On the importance of melding human and public relations, Marlo Gaal, chief talent officer and chief diversity officer at Ariel Investments, said that HR helps comms teams with messaging surrounding employees.

"At a high level, as it relates to your people, it is critical,” she said. “You have to partner with experts that help you navigate the what, the how and most importantly the why."