Former Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho dishes on realness in a fake world

The NFL veteran opined on his career and how corporate workers can still be themselves.

by Brandon Doerrer 12 October 2022

Sam Acho speaks at PRDecoded.

CHICAGO: Dim lighting, laughter, jerseys, helmets and the smell of sweat — these sights, sounds and smells evocative of a locker room are what ESPN sports analyst Sam Acho asked attendees at PRWeek’s PRDecoded conference to envision. 

In locker rooms, the former NFL star and Chicago Bears linebacker both bared his soul to teammates and buttoned up to maintain appearances. During his panel at the Chicago event on Wednesday, Acho asked the crowd to think about when and where they’ve done the same.

In an industry that revolves around maintaining appearances, those in PR can find infrequent opportunities to be themselves. That’s why at his panel, Acho asked the entire crowd to pair off into groups to answer three questions:

  • How’d you get here?
  • What keeps you from being authentic?
  • What is some trauma or pain in our stories that can be used to help someone else’s story?

The crowd included those in senior communications positions. Acho spoke to them directly, using an anecdote about a conversation he had with Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey in 2017, when Colin Kaepernick still kneeled on the turf protesting racial injustice and police brutality in the U.S.

When his team looked to him over whether or not they would kneel or stand for the National Anthem, Acho decided they would stand and lock arms together. 

“What do you do when uncomfortable situations arise?” he asked the crowd. “What do you do when there are situations where you believe one thing but you’re speaking up for a lot of other people?”

McCaskey approached Acho and they spoke about the decision and racial injustices pervading the country. McCaskey took Acho on police ride-alongs and Acho took McCaskey to a prison and rap concert, Acho said.

“This simple invitation from this person in a position of power led not only to dynamic change, but led to a relationship,” he said. “It’s a big opportunity for you all to make some major change. Will you step up to the plate?”

Acho pushed those in senior comms positions to similarly encourage authenticity from their employees.

“There are issues in front of you that you’re facing,” he said. “People are waiting for you to move. When you move, lives will change.”


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

L-R: AbbVie's Shannelle Armstrong Fowler, Ionis' Roslyn Patterson, PR Council's Kim Sample, Google's Brianna LaFleur

Steps PR agencies can take to become DE&I changemakers

L-R: Solar Energy Industries Association’s Jen Bristol, Genesys’ Bridgette McAdoo, BrightDrop’s Daniel Roberts, PRWeek’s Ewan Larkin

How companies can communicate climate innovations to a skeptical public

Whritenour was named Seventh Generation's CEO last year.

'Radical transparency:’ How Seventh Generation helps people live healthy lives on a sick planet

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The winners of the 2022 Purpose Awards

The winners of the 2022 Purpose Awards

L-R: General Mills' Jano Cabrera, Molson Coors' Adam Collins Allstate's Kristine Stelzer, PRWeek's Frank Washkuch.

Paradigm shift: How companies are engaging employees through purpose

PRDecoded: Day one highlights

PRDecoded: Day one highlights

L-R: Mars' Kristen Campos, GoFundMe's Denise Gocke, Dick's Sporting Goods' Peter Land, PRWeek's Alexis Wierenga.

Winning the war on truth: Overcoming the trust deficit

Studies of diverse populations continues to lag. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Ro partners with NIH to bolster clinical trial diversity for Alzheimer’s

UPS’ Laura Lane and Chris Byrne discuss cultural relevance to kick off PRDecoded

UPS’ Laura Lane and Chris Byrne discuss cultural relevance to kick off PRDecoded