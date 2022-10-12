Gordon Ramsay Group names first global comms director

Gordon Ramsay Group has appointed Jo Milloy in a newly created role as global communications director.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 12 October 2022

Based in the UK, Milloy (pictured) has been working as a senior advisor to Gordon Ramsay, his restaurant group Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, and TV production company Studio Ramsay Global for several years.

Milloy has also worked with high-profile clients including the now-Princess of Wales’ Middleton family on their personal and business communications messaging.

Milloy said: "The business has grown considerably over the last 2 years and the need for an integrated communications function has become even more important.

“I’m truly delighted to take on this global role at such an exciting time for the business, the opportunities are endless, and I look forward to developing strategic storytelling with the brilliant teams across the Group and with our partners in Asia, the US, across Europe and here in the UK.”

Milloy’s new role will involve overseeing strategic comms for the Michelin-starred chef’s growing business portfolio including hospitality, TV production, publishing, content, and product partnerships. 

She will manage strategy alongside stakeholders including Fox TV in the United States. She will work alongside UK chief marketing officer Erin Roy of the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group, and Lisa Edwards, the chief creative officer of Studio Ramsay Global.

Ramsay said: "Jo and I have been working together for a number of years and I’m delighted she has agreed to join us full-time and step up to this important and integral new role. 

"With her extensive expertise and hands-on experience within my business, she will hit the ground running, appointing a new team and developing a global strategy to support our dynamic and ambitious future plans."

Milloy started her career in music PR before switching to TV publicity at Neil Reading PR on The Big Breakfast and later across entertainment at Sky TV.

She moved agency-side to head up the talent division at Henry’s House PR. It was there, working with Simon Fuller on Pop Idol, she met Victoria Beckham, for whom she was her communication advisor for over 15 years before resigning in 2020.

Milloy's appointment follows that of Rebecca Lewis to brand partnerships director, another new role.


