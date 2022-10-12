Movers & Shakers: Ruder Finn, Mutant, Sandpiper, and more

Sandpiper has appointed Rob van Alphen (pictured above) as director of strategy and innovation. Van Alphen will work with clients focused on building and leveraging digital reputation capital in the customer journey and putting customer-centric thinking at the heart of their communications approach. He has experience with helping B2B and B2C businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and the US move to more relevant and effective customer experiences to drive bottom line results.

Mutant has appointed Tanya Tresnasari to launch and scale the agency in Indonesia. As country manager, Tresnasari will lead, run and deliver strategic and results-driven campaigns across PR, content, social media and branding. Tresnasari, who was previously double hatting as general manager at Golin Jakarta and Weber Shandwick Indonesia, brings more than 20 years of experience in the communications industry, spanning advertising, activation and public relations.

Gay Games Hong Kong has appointed RFI Asia as its official marketing and public relations agency for Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023 (GGHK). RFI Asia will oversee all aspects of communications for the GGHK, including branding, social media, internal communications and media relations.

MSL India has been appointed as the PR and communications agency for Siemens India.

Sefiani has launched its new employee communications practice under Therese Raft. Sefiani’s employee communications practice will focus on internal communications storytelling to help organisations engage both existing and potential employees through a range of communications strategies.

Kaizzen has appointed Gayatri Ramanathan as senior director for ESG and sustainability. Kaizzen’s ESG and sustainability practice will offer clients strategic advisory on ESG and sustainability and reporting, ESG training as well as CSR related advisory services. Ramanathan brings with her over a decade of experience in the field of sustainability, climate and energy and over 20 years of experience as a journalist. Before joining Kaizzen, she worked with Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, in programmatic, donor engagement and fund-raising roles. She also worked with the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission in a regulatory role.

PRecious Communications has launched its content strategy and insights group. Georg Ackermann, content lead, who joined PRecious last year has been appointed to spearhead the initiative. The agency most recently hired Debojyoti Ghosh, a former journalist and editor with outlets such as Reuters, Forbes and Fortune.