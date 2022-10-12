The Hoffman Agency taps into Techplomacy, launches new service in APAC

The Hoffman Agency has launched a Techplomacy service that will provide tech-specific public affairs consulting for the Asia-Pacific region. The practice will aid companies navigate geopolitical developments and build effective relationships with government bodies in the markets they operate in.

Recognising the potential of technological advancement in the public sector, The Hoffman Agency sees the service as a tech-focussed bridge for Western and even local firms looking to grow their international footprint.

Techplomacy—a “portmanteau” term—referring to the combination of technology and diplomacy, as foreign and security policies embrace the digital age, was coined in Denmark in 2017. The Hoffman Agency's new service tapping into the trend will allow companies to become fully aware of the big picture of complex socio-political and economic issues around trade wars, cold wars and even military conflicts. The service will also give access to firms to comb through diverse regulatory environments in the region, stringent data privacy and the changing cybersecurity measures.

Hoffman’s Nicolas Chan (pictured above), chief strategist for Asia-Pacific, is leading the team behind Techplomacy.



"Understanding shifts in geopolitics and market attitudes has never been more important for the technology industry," says Chan. "Global tension is high and technology companies are in the eye of the storm when it comes to politics, economic headwinds and changing societal expectations. We believe that combining our deep tech expertise with diplomatic thinking is going to be critical in helping our clients chart a path for success and make the right moves amid global market uncertainties.”