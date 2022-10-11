Toluna Start adds multimarket research capabilities

The additions will allow Toluna users to survey people across markets.

by Natasha Bach 11 October 2022

The additions allow users to research consumers across markets. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WILTON, CT: Consumer insights provider Toluna has launched multimarket research capabilities on its Toluna Start platform.

Toluna users will be able to survey people across global markets. The setup process is streamlined and straightforward and users can gather data analysis from markets surveyed through a reporting link, the company said in a statement.

Phil Ahad, chief digital officer at Toluna, said via email that the company built "an innovative solution that truly streamlines the process of creating, launching and analyzing multimarket projects."

Capabilities include an expedited launch process, centralized global analysis and reporting, easier translation management and improved scalability. It also allows users to add projects to existing ones and enable them to understand changing consumer habits and take action to respond to them.

This fall, Toluna named Jeff Claypoole as GM for the Americas. 


