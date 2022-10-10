Bain & Company appoints external relations chief

Bain & Company has announced that Lewis Woodward has joined the firm as an executive vice-president with responsibility for leadership of its worldwide external relations.

In the new role of executive vice-president, external relations, Lewis Woodward will lead the strategic direction, development and delivery of consultancy Bain & Company’s global external comms activities.

He will be based in London and report to Bain & Company partner and chief marketing officer Erika Serow.

Woodward said: “I’m hugely excited to be working with Bain partners around the globe to build the firm’s reputation in every area of its business – and to work with Bain’s exceptionally talented teams worldwide.

He is also leading the firm’s media relations and corporate affairs functions, as well as overseeing crisis and issues management and all of Bain’s conferences and client event activities.

Woodward will advise management and partners on comms strategies to support all the consultancy’s key practice areas.

Prior to joining Bain, Woodward was the global head of brand and communications for JLL, the wleading real estate, and investment management business.

With two decades of experience in corporate communications, brand and marketing, Woodward was also previously a partner and global communications leader at EY and has held global comms and marketing leadership roles at several other major companies.

Serow said: “Lewis’ deep experience and expertise as a communications, brand and corporate affairs leader are important to further enhancing our global marketing capabilities.

“His role will be pivotal to ensuring Bain and its brand remain pre-eminent in global management consulting across all aspects of our reputation.”

Bain & Company works alongside clients across 65 cities in 40 countries.