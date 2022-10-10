Brunswick Group expands by opening office in Saudi Arabia

Brunswick Group, the critical issues advisory firm, has announced the opening of an office in Riyadh and the appointment of Tariq Al Buhosi as head of the office and Ikram Al Yacoub as its general manager.

Before joining Brunswick as head of the new Riyadh office, Tariq Al Buhosi was a director with PwC Consulting in the Middle East, where he led numerous strategy and implementation projects spanning multiple sectors and addressing some of the most critical elements of the national transformation agenda.

Al Buhosi was also a director at the Saudi Arabian law firm Harasani and Alkhamees, where he led various business transformation initiatives and worked closely with international organisations seeking to build their presence in the region.

Al Buhosi said: “Opening an office in Riyadh will enable Brunswick to better serve our strong and growing client base in the Kingdom.

“Our local team, supported by a network of global experts, will continue to advise Saudi clients on the most complex corporate issues both inside and outside the Kingdom, and will play a key role in the development of Saudi talent in strategic communications.”

General manager Ikram Al Yacoub will work closely with Al Buhosi on client projects and the development of the office. Before joining Brunswick, Ikram was managing editor at Al Arabiya News Channel, where she also led the business team.

Her experience spans a range of sectors including energy and resources, technology, media and telecommunications, and financial institutions.

Rupert Young, senior partner and head of Brunswick Gulf, said: “The Kingdom continues to be an exciting, dynamic market and, under the ambitious Vision 2030 plan, offers tremendous opportunity for Brunswick. We are proud to have been advising clients in Saudi Arabia for over a decade and we are delighted to formalise our presence in the country.

“We have strong momentum in the region, and I look forward to working with Tariq and colleagues across the Gulf to build our business in the Kingdom further.”

The Brunswick Group advises on critical issues and stakeholders at the centre of business, politics and society.